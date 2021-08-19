More than 20 semi-automatic firearms in man's possession, Auckland court hears

The case involving an extraordinary number of semi-automatic weapons was mentioned at the High Court in Auckland. Photo / NZ Herald

Police are appealing after a man was sentenced for having 22 semi-automatic firearms.

Details of the case emerged at the High Court in Auckland this morning.

The Auckland man was sentenced at North Shore District Court in July, but police were unhappy with his sentence of nine months' imprisonment.

The police appeal was heard before Justice Mathew Downs today at a criminal appeals callover hearing.

Police will argue the district court sentence was manifestly inadequate.

The Auckland man was sentenced on five charges of possessing firearms or magazines and one of meth possession.

Some aspects of the case are suppressed.

The case will next be heard on October 5.