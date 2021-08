Up to 16 police cars are gathered in Henwood Rd, Māngere. Video / Supplied

Armed police are responding to a firearms-related incident in Counties Manukau.

Armed police on Henwood Road in Auckland's Māngere. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Members of the Armed Offenders Squad have been seen racing to Māngere where up to 16 police cars are gathered in Henwood Rd.

Police first arrived in the residential street just before 2pm and the Eagle helicopter is circling above the street.

Locals have told the Herald armed police can be seen gearing up.

