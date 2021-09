Police in Christchurch discovered a body in a vehicle early on Wednesday morning. Photo / NZH

Police in Christchurch discovered a body in a vehicle early on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to Northcroft St, Hoon Hay, about 2am.

The driver of the vehicle was found dead.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the person may have suffered a medical event, police said.

The death will be referred to the coroner. It is believed the deceased person was a woman.

- Star News