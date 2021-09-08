Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Domestic air travel resuming under level 2 but not to full capacity

There was a steady stream of people at Christchurch Airport on Wednesday morning as the city moved to alert level 2. Photo / George Heard

As most of the country shifts to alert level 2, the skies have once again opened up for domestic air travel but not quite to its full capacity.

With the exception of Auckland, all of New Zealand moved to alert level 2 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, meaning airlines could operate again.

Air New Zealand has announced changes to its domestic network in response to the alert level shift.

There will be 36 return services between Wellington and Nelson over the next week, with tickets up for sale. Photo / Supplied

This includes 36 return services between Wellington and Nelson as well as 24 return services between Christchurch and Dunedin, and 21 between Wellington and Queenstown from now until next Tuesday.

Despite still being in lockdown, flights to and from Auckland are still available. There will be 16 return services between the city and Christchurch, 10 to Wellington and seven to Whangarei.

In line with the Government's announcement, Wellington, Christchurch and regional lounges will be operating with a capacity limit, Air NZ chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said.

"Our famous inflight cookie however, will be saving its appearance for another day as food and beverage onboard remains suspended.

"We're looking forward to giving customers across New Zealand a warm Air New Zealand welcome soon."

From today, Jetstar will be operating up to nine weekly return services between Wellington and Christchurch and three weekly return flights between Wellington and Queenstown.

More flights could be seen across New Zealand today but many services are still restricted. Photo / Supplied

Its domestic flights to and from Auckland remain suspended until at least September 14.

Sounds Air says it will be operating a reduced schedule during the transition period of lower demand and disrupted travel arrangements.

Between Wednesday and Sunday, services including Wellington to Blenheim, Christchurch to Wanaka and Wellington to Westport will be available.

NewstalkZB's Courtney Winter was at Christchurch Airport this morning, she said a steady flow of people were entering and exiting the building.

LJ, who didn't want her last name used, is at Christchurch Airport this morning, before flying back home to Rotorua.

"I've been trapped in lockdown so I'm heading back to work and reality."

"Lockdown has been interesting, I've been trapped In a really cool bubble with some neat people however not being around my animals and home life has been different but lucky for me. I've had a real silver lining."'