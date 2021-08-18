Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Air NZ crew member tests positive

Air NZ said in a staff update a positive case had been detected in its workforce. Photo / Supplied

An Air New Zealand aircrew member has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a staff update seen by the Herald.

The update from the airline's chief operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan said the fully-vaccinated person tested positive on today as part of a regular surveillance testing programme.

Their last duty was flight NZ90 which arrived in Auckland from Narita in Japan on Sunday.

Air New Zealand says they're now isolating, and other crew and customers who are close contacts are being advised.

They were doing well and their manager was doing everything they could to support them.