Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Air New Zealand announces changes for new alert level 2

All of New Zealand - except for Auckland - will move to alert level 2 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

All of New Zealand - except for Auckland - will move to alert level 2 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

Air New Zealand has announced changes to its domestic network in response to alert level moves around the country.

The changes will happen between Wednesday, September 8, and Tuesday, September 14; the time when Auckland will be at alert level 4 while the rest of New Zealand is at alert level 2.

The airline is re-opening Wellington, Christchurch and regional lounges this week. Photo / Supplied

"It's encouraging to see the rest of NZ move to alert level 2. Our customers can expect to see our lounges in Wellington, Christchurch, and the regions reopen; and valet services resume in Christchurch. While the country has been under alert level 3 and 4 for the past few weeks, it may take a few days to return to our full lounge service offering, but we'll be working with suppliers to ensure this is as seamless as possible," Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said.

"In line with the Government's announcement, Wellington, Christchurch and regional lounges will be operating with a capacity limit," Geraghty added.

"Our famous inflight cookie however, will be saving its appearance for another day as food and beverage onboard remains suspended.

"We're looking forward to giving customers across New Zealand a warm Air New Zealand welcome soon."

The airline has extended its Covid-19 flexibility policy for domestic travel out to October 31. This means, in addition to allowing a waiver of the change fee, customers can place their booking in credit if their travel plans have changed.

Under the new rules, all passengers will be required to wear masks within airports, lounges and on all flights.

With the exception of Auckland, all of New Zealand will move to alert level 2 as of 11:59pm tomorrow, September 6.

A decision on alert levels for Auckland and the rest of New Zealand will be made next Monday.