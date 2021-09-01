Henderson double fatal: Family reeling after 'heartbreaking' crash claims two members

The scene of the fatal crash. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people killed in a crash in West Auckland this morning after speeding past a police patrol car are believed to be from the same family.

A fundraiser has started online to help their mother and tributes are being posted online as news spreads of their death.

Shocked family have posted about the deaths on Facebook, sharing a bank account for koha for the mother of one of the victims.

It is understood a male and female were killed.

The woman had posted several days ago that she was an essential worker and had been leaving her home during level 4 to do her job.

It is unclear what they were doing when they crashed.

"RIP my cuzzies... You never think these things will ever happen and when they do it hits you like a truck, and in Level4, fark," said one relative.

Another wrote: "My two cousins... my heart aches for our whanau losing two beautiful souls... wish we could be there right now with you.

"Sending heaps of love to our whanau."

"Still can't wrap my head around it," a third person wrote.

"It's buzzy how things can just happen like that... I will forever cherish our memories."

The cause of the crash is under investigation but police released some information early this morning.

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said the pair died and another person was in a critical condition after the crash just after 12.30am on Henderson Valley Rd today.

"A police unit observed a vehicle travelling at speed in the opposite direction on Henderson Valley Rd," McNaughton said.

"The vehicle has driven past our officers, who have then carried out a U-turn.

"The vehicle has continued along Henderson Valley Rd at speed, some distance from our officers.

"The officers did not activate lights and sirens."

McNaughton said a short time later police found the car, which appeared to have its lights turned off, crashed into a power pole.

"The officers have immediately attempted to provide first aid to the occupants," he said.

"Tragically, two people have died."

Another person is in a critical condition and one person is in a stable condition in hospital.

Police have notified next of kin but are yet to formally release the names of the pair.