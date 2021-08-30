One dead, one in hospital after car hits power pole in Foxton

A person has died following a crash in Foxton. Photo / File

One person has died and another is in hospital after a car hit a power pole in Foxton overnight.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 3.30am, on Foxton Shannon Rd between Union St and Hickford Rd.

Police, who were on the scene this morning, said the car had hit a power pole and power was reported to be out in the area.

A second person has been taken to Palmerston North Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

It comes on day 14 of a nationwide alert level 4 lockdown.

Foxton Shannon Rd is expected to remain closed for some time, as traffic management is put in place and police and the Serious Crash Unit investigate the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.