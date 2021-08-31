Greenhithe fatal crash: Police say car crashed into speed camera van

The scene of a fatal crash on Auckland's Upper Harbour Highway where a car drove into a stationary speed camera van.

Police say the driver of a car who veered off an Auckland highway crashed into a parked speed camera van, killing himself and seriously injuring a police staff member.

The crash on Upper Harbour Highway in Greenhithe yesterday morning is being investigated by police and WorkSafe has been advised.

A police employee, 72, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

"An initial scene examination indicates that the speed camera van was parked off to the side of the highway and away from live traffic lanes, in accordance with police policy, for the safety of motorists and our staff," said Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor.

"The van has been hit from behind by a grey Subaru Forester, which has veered off the highway."

The driver of the Forester - a 58-year-old man - died at the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses of the crash, or who saw a grey Subaru Forester travelling east on the Upper Harbour Highway shortly before the crash.

Anyone with information can call police on 105, quoting file number 210830/1504.

Police say they are providing support to family of the driver and to family and colleagues of the injured staff member.