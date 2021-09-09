Voyager 2021 media awards
Wellington police investigating possible charges in crash which caused death of teenage girl

The crash occurred on Shelly Bay Rd on Wednesday night.

NZ Herald

Speed, alcohol and a lack of seatbelts were all likely contributing factors to the "horrible" Wellington crash which killed a teenage girl.

On Wednesday evening the car, carrying three teenagers, careened off the road at Shelly Bay and landed on the rocks below.

A 17-year-old girl died at the scene, and two boys aged 17 and 18 were rushed to hospital.

The 17-year-old remains in intensive care in a serious condition, while the 18-year-old has been discharged.

Inspector Wade Jennings told The Herald today investigations were ongoing but it was "highly likely" speed and alcohol were involved as well as a lack of seatbelts.

While one occupant was wearing a belt, it's thought the two others were not.

"It's a horrible crash and a really pointless death," Jennings said.

"There's an ongoing investigation into whether charges will be laid."

A karakia was carried out at Shelly Bay on Thursday by representatives for the mana whenua, Te Āti Awa Taranaki Whānui.

A rāhui has been placed over the area for five days. It covers the stretch of Shelly Bay Rd from where the crash occurred, up to the Guard Hut – a distance of a few hundred metres.