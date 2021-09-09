Wellington police investigating possible charges in crash which caused death of teenage girl

The crash occurred on Shelly Bay Rd on Wednesday night.

Speed, alcohol and a lack of seatbelts were all likely contributing factors to the "horrible" Wellington crash which killed a teenage girl.

On Wednesday evening the car, carrying three teenagers, careened off the road at Shelly Bay and landed on the rocks below.

A 17-year-old girl died at the scene, and two boys aged 17 and 18 were rushed to hospital.

The 17-year-old remains in intensive care in a serious condition, while the 18-year-old has been discharged.

Inspector Wade Jennings told The Herald today investigations were ongoing but it was "highly likely" speed and alcohol were involved as well as a lack of seatbelts.

While one occupant was wearing a belt, it's thought the two others were not.

"It's a horrible crash and a really pointless death," Jennings said.

"There's an ongoing investigation into whether charges will be laid."

A karakia was carried out at Shelly Bay on Thursday by representatives for the mana whenua, Te Āti Awa Taranaki Whānui.

A rāhui has been placed over the area for five days. It covers the stretch of Shelly Bay Rd from where the crash occurred, up to the Guard Hut – a distance of a few hundred metres.