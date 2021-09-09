Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Crash on SH1 south of Timaru

Quick Read
Emergency services are responding to a crash possibly involving three vehicles south of Timaru. Photo / NZH

Emergency services are responding to a crash possibly involving three vehicles south of Timaru. Photo / NZH

Devon Bolger
By:

Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

One person has been seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash south of Timaru.

The crash happened on the Waimate Highway (SH1) at about midday on Thursday.

Read More

A St John spokesman said they were still on scene at 1.20pm but one patient with serious injuries is being ttansported to Timaru Hospital. I'll update again soon.

Crews from the Washdyke, Timaru and St Andrews are in attendance, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said but they directed all further questions to police.