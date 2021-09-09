Crash on SH1 south of Timaru

One person has been seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash south of Timaru.
The crash happened on the Waimate Highway (SH1) at about midday on Thursday.
A St John spokesman said they were still on scene at 1.20pm but one patient with serious injuries is being ttansported to Timaru Hospital. I'll update again soon.
Crews from the Washdyke, Timaru and St Andrews are in attendance, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said but they directed all further questions to police.