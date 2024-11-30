Police are continuing to issue daily press releases summarising their arrests while enforcing the Gangs Act, dubbed Operation Nickel.

On Friday, police said they had so far laid 38 charges in the first seven days of the new law, seizing 62 items bearing gang insignia including 16 patches.

Among the patches seized was that of Phillip Robarts, the man police say is president of the Head Hunters West chapter.

He appeared in court yesterday after he and other Head Hunters were filmed at the Mobil Wellsford on November 21, the day the law came into force, allegedly wearing their patches and riding motorcycles bearing gang insignia.

Police seized patches from the Head Hunters West pad in View Rd, Henderson. Photo / NZ Police

The following day, police raided the Head Hunters West pad in View Rd, Henderson, before dawn, seizing patches and motorcycles.

Robarts appeared before community magistrate Fenella Thomas in the Waitākere District Court on Friday facing two charges under the new law of displaying gang insignia in public.

His lawyer, Sam Wimsett, KC, did not apply for name suppression for Robarts.

Wimsett asked for Robarts to be remanded without plea until another hearing on December 18 in the same court. Police did not apply for any bail conditions and he was remanded at large.

Court documents show police allege Robarts was riding his Harley Davidson Street Glide motorcycle bearing Head Hunters insignia at the petrol station in north Auckland while wearing his gang patch.

Anyone convicted of displaying gang insignia under the new law faces a maximum term of imprisonment of six months or a fine of up to $5000. Their gang insignia including patches are forfeited to the Crown and may be destroyed, Section 7 of the Gangs Act states.

People are still allowed to wear gang patches in private. However, they can be slapped with a prohibition order, preventing them from wearing gang insignia even in their homes, if they are repeatedly convicted of displaying gang insignia in public.

