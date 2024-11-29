“If there are any breaches of the Gangs Act, or any other law, police will take enforcement action,” police said.

“If enforcement action cannot be taken at the time, information will be gathered to help enable officers to follow up later.”

Most gang members arrived at the event on Thursday, either driving up from the south or coming on the ferry from the North Island, police said.

Officers responded by setting up checkpoints and monitoring vehicles coming off the ferry.

Tasman District police earlier got in touch with the event organisers to set clear expectations about attendees’ behaviour, police said.

“Part of these discussions has included how attendees will comply with the Gangs Act,” a police statement said.

Police have been criticised for their “totally unacceptable” presence at a Mongrel Mob tangi this week in the Bay of Plenty.

However, earlier this week some people criticised the police for a “totally unacceptable” presence at a Mongrel Mob tangi in Tauranga.

Local kuia Ngareta Timutimu (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui) left her house to find 40 or 50 officers assembled outside Otūmoko Urupā on Matapihi Rd.

“My cemetery, which is not far from my house, it was just covered with police cars, policemen, and I was absolutely shocked. I’d never seen so many police cars and policemen in the same place before, so I was shocked and basically angry and hurt. Ka tangi ahau [I cried].

“What hit me first was that they were right outside of the urupā where my tūpuna lie and where I and my whānau buried my first cousin on Saturday,” she said.

Police arrested six people in Tauranga for alleged breaches of the gang patch ban.

A police spokeswoman said they were among 14 arrests during the funeral operation.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.