A police on patrol on Southampton St, Hastings at around 11.45am saw a man walking along the footpath wearing a sweatshirt with a Mongrel Mob symbol on the back. The 30-year-old Mongrel Mob member was arrested and the insignia seized.
Central
A 35-year-old Mongrel Mob member was seen by police running north on High St in Dannevirke yesterday afternoon, wearing a black and red Mongrel Mob shirt.
He is due in court in Dannevirke at the end of this month.
Around 6.40pm yesterday, a woman was observed wearing gang clothing in Marton. Police established that she had just been released from prison and was wearing the clothing she had gone in wearing.
She was subsequently given a warning.
Shortly before 9am, a shoplifting report was made via Auror in New Plymouth, with the offender identifiable and wearing clothing with Black Power-related insignia.
A search warrant was subsequently obtained, and the 51-year-old man was arrested inside a store in Waitara later that afternoon.
He is due in court at the end of November.
Police raid Head Hunters West Auckland pad
On Friday, within hours of the new insignia ban, a 61-year-old gang president was targeted during an early morning raid in West Auckland.
Photos from the scene show patched members being led out of the pad in pyjamas and handcuffs while members of the Armed Offenders Squad stand guard.
Courts will be able to issue non-consorting orders, and police will be able to stop criminal gang members from associating and communicating.
“Gang patches will no longer be able to be worn in public. To earn the right to wear a gang patch you have to have committed violent crime. There are a trail of tears and victims behind each one of those gang patches,” he said in a statement.
Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham said police would be “actively enforcing any breaches” with a nationally led plan called Operation Nickel.
“If you wear a gang patch in public, or display a sign or symbol associated with a gang, you can expect the attention of police, either at the time of the offence or at a time that suits us,” he said.
“There will be no excuses. Anyone found in breach of the law can expect the certainty that police will take action.”
Police continue to do outstanding work today in actively enforcing the gang patch ban, including a warrant executed at the Head Hunters West pad - taking the President’s patch and seizing motorcycles.
The message is very clear. Gangs in our country are no longer above the law.