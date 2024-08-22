Several armed police stood outside the Headhunters gang pad in Henderson, West Auckland following a pre-planned search warrant. Video / Michael Craig

Police seized a firearm, cannabis, and cash labelled “drugs profit” from the Head Hunters pad

The Auckland City Organised Crime Unit led the raid

Police said they were searching for a stolen motorbike

Police have seized a firearm, cannabis and cash labelled “drugs profit” after a raid on the Head Hunters pad in West Auckland.

The warrant was carried out by the Auckland City Organised Crime Unit on Wednesday, supported by staff from Waitematā, Road Policing and the Armed Offenders Squad.

Three armed police officers were standing in front of a parked patrol car in the West Auckland property’s entrance yesterday.

Another police officer wearing blue gloves came out of the property carrying an evidence box.