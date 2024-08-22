Advertisement
Henderson Head Hunters gang pad raid: Police seize 9mm pistol, cash labelled ‘drugs profit’

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Several armed police stood outside the Headhunters gang pad in Henderson, West Auckland following a pre-planned search warrant. Video / Michael Craig
  • Police seized a firearm, cannabis, and cash labelled “drugs profit” from the Head Hunters pad
  • The Auckland City Organised Crime Unit led the raid
  • Police said they were searching for a stolen motorbike

Police have seized a firearm, cannabis and cash labelled “drugs profit” after a raid on the Head Hunters pad in West Auckland.

The warrant was carried out by the Auckland City Organised Crime Unit on Wednesday, supported by staff from Waitematā, Road Policing and the Armed Offenders Squad.

Three armed police officers were standing in front of a parked patrol car in the West Auckland property’s entrance yesterday.

Another police officer wearing blue gloves came out of the property carrying an evidence box.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said they were looking for a stolen motorbike. While it wasn’t found, police seized several other items.

Three armed police officers were seen standing in front of the Head Hunters gang pad in West Auckland as an officer wearing blue gloves came out of the property carrying an evidence box. Photo / Michael Craig
“The 9mm semi-automatic pistol located was of particular concern,” Armstrong said.

“We located the cash in a safe on the property stashed in an envelope labelled as ‘drugs profit’.”

Police raided the gang pad of the Head Hunters on View Rd in Henderson, Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig
Two motorbikes were impounded for driving-related offences, while several others were issued green and pink stickers.

Police are still seeking the stolen motorbike, Armstrong said.

“No arrests were made, however a man present at the pad was spoken to by police.

“Inquiries are still ongoing into the firearm, which was concealed inside the property.”


