Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hori Gage’s partner describes moment he was gunned down outside his home in Palmerston North

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Robert Richards (left) and Royden Haenga are accused of murdering Hori Gage (centre) while his partner Amethyst Tukaki was next to him and their three children were in the back seat of their car. Composite photo / Jeremy Wilkinson

Robert Richards (left) and Royden Haenga are accused of murdering Hori Gage (centre) while his partner Amethyst Tukaki was next to him and their three children were in the back seat of their car. Composite photo / Jeremy Wilkinson

A suspect who told police he didn’t know anything about the killing of a man in front of his partner and children changed his story after harrowing audio of the murder was played to him by police.

“That’s the sound of his kids, looking at him as he dies,” a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save