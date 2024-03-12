An inquiry is being considered after a flight to Auckland lost altitude and King Charles releases his first video address since cancer diagnosis in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Police have arrested four people over the death of a young father who was shot dead in front of his children.

Hori Gage, 27, was shot while sitting in a car outside an address in Highbury, Palmerston North, on August 6 last year.

Almost six months on, today police arrested four people between Foxton, Feilding, Whanganui and Palmerston North. The quartet were aged 16, 18, 33 and 26.

The 26-year-old was charged with party to manslaughter and was due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court today.

The 18-year-old and 33-year-old were charged with arson in relation to a vehicle police believed was involved in the crime which was later found burned nearby.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said more arrests were likely.

“While no result will ever bring Hori back to his partner, children and wider family, these arrests are a great result for the family and our dedicated investigations team,” he said.

“The investigation has been difficult, however, we continue to remain dedicated to holding everyone who had a part in Hori’s murder, and the incidents that surround it, to account.

“We have spoken to Hori’s partner and mother, who are incredibly thankful for the arrests being made, as they continue to face the emotions of the loss of a partner and son.”

Gage’s partner, Amethyst Tukaki, and his 11-year-old son desperately tried to defend him when he was shot.

Gage, a Mongrel Mob member, was killed shortly after a violent gang brawl on Palmerston North’s Main St in which the local Black Power president suffered stab wounds and had a finger severed.

The altercation happened outside Castle 789, with video showing a car crossing an island in the centre of a road to run down a person.

But Gage had not been involved or present at the brawl and is believed to have been murdered purely due to his connection with the Mongrel mob.

Police said it was believed his killing was a “direct response” to the events at the bar on August 4. Several altercations happened inside and outside the bar, they said in a statement.

“This culminated with an altercation between rival members of the Mongrel Mob and Black Power on Main St, Palmerston North.”