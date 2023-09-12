Hori Gage was killed in a shooting on August 6 in Palmerston North.

Hori Gage was killed in a shooting on August 6 in Palmerston North.

Police are pleading for any information which could find the killer of a young father who was murdered in front of his children in Palmerston North.

Hori Gage, 27, was shot and killed while sitting in a car outside an address in Highbury on August 6. Police revealed today Gage was killed in front of his children, who were sitting in the car at the time.

Gage was a patched Mongrel Mob member, and police say they believe his murder is linked to “events in Palmerston North tavern on Friday 4 August”.

Hori Gage, 27, was fatally shot in front of his family in Palmerston North on August 6. Photo / NZ Police

A friend of Gage’s who wished to remain anonymous told the Herald at the time of his death he was “an incredible young man.

“This never should have happened,” she told the Herald.

“Hori was all about his kids and his Mrs . . . he loved them more than anything.”

She said Gage was kind, gentle, had “the biggest heart” and the “goofiest laugh.

“He loved life fully, with no regrets,” and was the “kind of person any of us should be half as lucky to become”.

The friend said the best way to summarise Gage was “good vibes”.

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson said the situation was “devastating” and it was only luck none of Gage’s young children were hurt or killed.

Police are searching for sightings of a white 2005 Nissan Teana, registration HLQ924, on Sunday August 6.

The vehicle was located burnt-out on Aranui Rd later that day.

Anyone with information who hasn’t yet come forward is urged to do so by calling Police on 105 or going online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘update report’ and referencing file number 230806/2952.

Vita Molyneux is a Wellington-based journalist who covers breaking news and stories from the capital. She has been a journalist since 2018 and joined the Herald in 2021.







