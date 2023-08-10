A man is run over by a car outside a gig in Palmerston North and the incident is thought to be part of events leading up to a fatal shooting later in the weekend. Video / Supplied

A young father killed in Palmerston North last weekend after days of rising gang tensions was a loving parent with “the biggest heart”, a friend says.

Mongrel Mob member Hori Gage, 27, was fatally shot in daylight on Sunday. Police were called after reports a gun was discharged, but Gage died a short time later.

A friend who wanted to remain anonymous described him as “an incredible young man”.

“This never should have happened,” she told the Herald.

“Hori was all about his kids and his Mrs . . . he loved them more than anything.”

She said Gage was kind, gentle, had “the biggest heart” and the “goofiest laugh”.

Video captured the moment a man was run over during a gang brawl in Main St, Palmerston North.

“He loved life fully, with no regrets,” and was the “kind of person any of us should be half as lucky to become”.

The friend said the best way to summarise Gage was “good vibes”.

“One-of-a-kind personality right there.”

Other loved ones have shared tributes to Gage on social media, whose service will be held at a marae near Taupō.

“RIP our Hori, we love you, fly high boy,” one person wrote.

Others said his death was a “tremendous loss for his babies and partner” and that he was “taken way too soon”.

Hori Gage will be farewelled near Taupō tomorrow.

Another tribute referred to him as a “west coast warrior”.

“Thank you Hori for the mighty service to the people you loved,” they wrote.

Another person said Gage was their “first-ever best friend”.

“In such a short time made some lifetime memories, will forever remember you, brother Hori.”

Police are still hunting for Gage’s killer, with Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham confirming police wanted to “speak to” multiple people.

“That doesn’t mean they are suspects,” he said. “We want to speak to them to eliminate them from the inquiry.”

Gage’s death followed a weekend of high tension in the city, including clashes in which a Black Power member was de-patched and had his finger cut off in a revenge-fuelled attack.

Gage is not believed to have been involved in the incident on Friday night outside a bar on Main St, during which a person was also violently run down in the street by a car. The fight is said to be sparked by a payback attack for the killing of Mongrel Mob member Raniel Kiu in May. Kiu died in hospital after being found seriously injured at a property on Dahlia St.

Meanwhile police said they have invoked new legislation to disrupt gang activity, giving officers powers to search vehicles and the occupants of vehicles of suspected gang members and to seize their weapons during times of conflict.

Police have been using their powers under the newly enacted Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act 2023, which came into force in April.

They arrested three men in Feilding during a vehicle stop with the help of the new powers. They are due in court on various charges after being found with weapons.

Police have used the new legislation at least three times that Grantham was aware of. Two of those stops revealed weapons that police were able to seize.

“We are continuing to make good progress with the homicide investigation,” Grantham said yesterday.

“As part of our inquiries, we are seeking help from the public in sightings of a vehicle of interest – a white 2005 Nissan Teana, registration HLQ924. If you have any information that could assist please call 105 and quote file number 230806/2952. You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



