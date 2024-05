Te Poi Rd near Matamata has been closed due to a serious accident.

Police are responding to a crash involving a motorbike and a vehicle on Te Poi Rd, near the intersection with State Highway 29.

The accident happened about 1.20pm.

Police have confirmed one person has suffered critical injuries and would be airlifted to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and Te Poi Rd has been closed while emergency services work at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.