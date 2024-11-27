Police have called in extra staff and resources to monitor a gang funeral in Tauranga today.

Acting Western Bay of Plenty area commander Detective Inspector Craig Rawlinson said in a statement that following the death of a prominent Mongrel Mob member, gang members and associates were expected to travel into the Western Bay of Plenty area to pay their respects.

“While it is important to provide a space for family and friends to pay their respects, we want to remind those planning to attend the funeral to make smart decisions and not publicly display gang insignia,” Rawlinson said.

Additional staff from across the Bay of Plenty and other districts will be in the Tauranga area to support Western Bay of Plenty Police.