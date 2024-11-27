Advertisement
Tauranga gang funeral: Police call in extra staff and resources

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
By
Reporter·SunLive·
2 mins to read
A video appears to show police officers wearing gang paraphernalia. Video / Supplied

Police have called in extra staff and resources to monitor a gang funeral in Tauranga today.

Acting Western Bay of Plenty area commander Detective Inspector Craig Rawlinson said in a statement that following the death of a prominent Mongrel Mob member, gang members and associates were expected to travel into the Western Bay of Plenty area to pay their respects.

“While it is important to provide a space for family and friends to pay their respects, we want to remind those planning to attend the funeral to make smart decisions and not publicly display gang insignia,” Rawlinson said.

Additional staff from across the Bay of Plenty and other districts will be in the Tauranga area to support Western Bay of Plenty Police.

“We will maintain an increased presence, monitoring movements of gang members and associates, and will be ready to respond if required,” Rawlinson said.

“No unlawful activity will be accepted, including breaches of the new Gangs Act, which came into effect last week.”

The Gangs Act 2024 bans the display of gang patches in public places.

Anyone with immediate safety concerns is asked to call 111.

To report matters after the fact, please contact 105 either online or over the phone, referencing file number 241126/9365.

- SunLive

