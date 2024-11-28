“Part of these discussions has included how attendees will comply with the Gangs Act,” a police statement said.

Police have been criticised for their “totally unacceptable” presence at Mongrel Mob tangi this afternoon in the Bay of Plenty.

“Overall, police have been pleased with the compliance to the new law and urge people to continue making good choices when it comes to gang insignia.

“If there are any breaches of the Gangs Act or any other law, police will take enforcement action. If enforcement action cannot be taken at the time, information will be gathered to help enable officers to follow up after the fact.”

Local kuia Ngareta Timutimu (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui) left her house to find 40 or 50 officers assembled outside Otūmoko Urupā on Matapihi Rd.

“My cemetery, which is not far from my house, it was just covered with police cars, policemen, and I was absolutely shocked. I’d never seen so many police cars and policemen in the same place before, so I was shocked and basically angry and hurt. Ka tangi ahau [I cried].

“What hit me first was that they were right outside of the urupā where my tūpuna lie and where I and my whānau buried my first cousin on Saturday,” she said.

Police arrested six people in Tauranga for alleged breaches of the gang patch ban.

A police spokeswoman said they were among 14 arrests during the funeral operation, which started earlier this week and is expected to continue on Friday.

