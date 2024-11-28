Around 40 patched members and their motorcycles head east on Marua Rd. Video / NZ Herald

The alleged president of the Head Hunters in West Auckland has appeared in court charged with wearing his patch and having the gang’s symbols on his motorbike on the day the patch ban came into force.

Philip Robarts, aged 61, was one of those arrested on November 22 in an early morning raid on the Head Hunters West chapter pad in View Rd, Henderson, after gang members were captured on CCTV riding through the Mobil Wellsford allegedly wearing their patches.

Police say he is the president of the gang’s west chapter and have seized his patch and Harley Davidson motorcycle. Court documents list his occupation as welder.

He appeared before community magistrate Fenella Thomas in the Waitakere District Court on Friday facing two charges under the new law of displaying gang insignia in public.

His lawyer Sam Wimsett KC did not apply for name suppression for Robarts.