When discussing help for gang hotspots, former police commissioner Andrew Coster said the prevalence of gangs did not necessarily match the prevalence of police, particularly in smaller provincial centres such as Northland.
As for the Southern police district, police said the reason for the zero tally was simple: no law breaches have been identified.
In June the district, which covers an area from Stewart Island to the Waitaki River and west to Haast, had 607 full time constabulary staff, and 297 patched members on the National Gang List as of February.
Assistant police commissioner Paul Basham said police nationwide reported good levels of compliance with the new laws.
“We have, and continue to see isolated examples of poor decision-making, and our staff have done an excellent job actively enforcing any breaches.
“Police have laid 38 charges in the first seven days, seized 62 items of gang insignia including 16 patches and the motorcycle of a chapter president, and we have a number of further search warrants being worked on as part of active investigations.”
Breaches of the ban carry a sentence of up to six months imprisonment or a $5000 fine, and insignia would have to be forfeited and destroyed.