“I still feel nervous and scared, but overall I think I’m okay,” Singh said.

“It’s been three weeks now and I can’t afford to keep the business shut any longer. This is my only way to make a living, my bread and butter, the bills keeping coming in and we’ve been without an income.”

Customers return to Pooja Jewellers in Papatoetoe which reopened after three weeks. Photo / Lincoln Tan

The robbery occurred when the family was closing the store and armed teenage robbers stormed the shop with one attacker hitting Singh over the head with a hammer and slashing him multiple times. The incident was captured on CCTV, and the attack stopped only with Singh’s son, Sunny Singh, fought back with a Sikh kirpan or ceremonial sword.

Four teens, aged 15, two 16-year-olds, and one 17, have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and a 36-year-old woman was also arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Singh said he was still medically unfit to be working, but will be playing a supervisory role.

Gurdeep's daughter Jaskirat Kaur busy serving customers at Pooja Jewellers. Photo / Lincoln Tan

“I still keep thinking of all those negative things, I close my eyes and I hear the doors banging, I see the guys with the masks on coming in, then I kind of have to quickly open my eyes,” he said.

“I’ve only seen the CCTV video once, but the images keep coming to me. I don’t ever want to see it again. I’m trying to forget and move on.

“Me and my family were attacked at this very shop, it’s very hard for me to block that.”

A karakia was held at the reopening of Pooja Jewellers. Photo / Lincoln Tan

Singh said he was grateful for all the love and support he had received from around the country, many of whom were strangers, and some even offered financial support.

Singh said he still holds on to hope that the Government would introduce stricter laws to prevent crimes in the future and protect hardworking families like his.



















