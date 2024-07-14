“I still feel nervous and scared, but overall I think I’m okay,” Singh said.
“It’s been three weeks now and I can’t afford to keep the business shut any longer. This is my only way to make a living, my bread and butter, the bills keeping coming in and we’ve been without an income.”
The robbery occurred when the family was closing the store and armed teenage robbers stormed the shop with one attacker hitting Singh over the head with a hammer and slashing him multiple times. The incident was captured on CCTV, and the attack stopped only with Singh’s son, Sunny Singh, fought back with a Sikh kirpan or ceremonial sword.
Four teens, aged 15, two 16-year-olds, and one 17, have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and a 36-year-old woman was also arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact.