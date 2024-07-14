Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Papatoetoe jewellery store owner Gurdeep Singh reopens store after violent robbery attack that left him with a fractured skull

Lincoln Tan
By
3 mins to read
Gurdeep Singh reopens his Pooja Jewellers store in Papatoetoe for business following a violent robbery three weeks ago. Photo / Lincoln Tan

Gurdeep Singh reopens his Pooja Jewellers store in Papatoetoe for business following a violent robbery three weeks ago. Photo / Lincoln Tan

Gurdeep Singh, the owner of Pooja Jewellers in Papatoetoe has reopened his shop for the first time today - three weeks after a violent robbery attack against him on June 23 that left him injured with a fractured skull.

Singh, 50, said he still “suffers nightmares” and “gets worried when the sun goes down”, but had no choice but to reopen the business as “the bills were piling up”.

Despite arrests of the alleged teenage offenders, Singh said he still feels unsafe because New Zealand’s “weak criminal justice system” would likely see the offenders released and out reoffending again.

Gurdeep Singh (front) with his son Sunny Singh who defended his family with a ceremonial sword during the robbery. Photo / Lincoln Tan
Gurdeep Singh (front) with his son Sunny Singh who defended his family with a ceremonial sword during the robbery. Photo / Lincoln Tan

On Friday, he posted a two-minute video thanking those who supported him during the challenging time, and invited people to his store to visit, meet him and share a cup of tea.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I still feel nervous and scared, but overall I think I’m okay,” Singh said.

“It’s been three weeks now and I can’t afford to keep the business shut any longer. This is my only way to make a living, my bread and butter, the bills keeping coming in and we’ve been without an income.”

Customers return to Pooja Jewellers in Papatoetoe which reopened after three weeks. Photo / Lincoln Tan
Customers return to Pooja Jewellers in Papatoetoe which reopened after three weeks. Photo / Lincoln Tan

The robbery occurred when the family was closing the store and armed teenage robbers stormed the shop with one attacker hitting Singh over the head with a hammer and slashing him multiple times. The incident was captured on CCTV, and the attack stopped only with Singh’s son, Sunny Singh, fought back with a Sikh kirpan or ceremonial sword.

Four teens, aged 15, two 16-year-olds, and one 17, have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and a 36-year-old woman was also arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Singh said he was still medically unfit to be working, but will be playing a supervisory role.

Gurdeep's daughter Jaskirat Kaur busy serving customers at Pooja Jewellers. Photo / Lincoln Tan
Gurdeep's daughter Jaskirat Kaur busy serving customers at Pooja Jewellers. Photo / Lincoln Tan

“I still keep thinking of all those negative things, I close my eyes and I hear the doors banging, I see the guys with the masks on coming in, then I kind of have to quickly open my eyes,” he said.

“I’ve only seen the CCTV video once, but the images keep coming to me. I don’t ever want to see it again. I’m trying to forget and move on.

“Me and my family were attacked at this very shop, it’s very hard for me to block that.”

A karakia was held at the reopening of Pooja Jewellers. Photo / Lincoln Tan
A karakia was held at the reopening of Pooja Jewellers. Photo / Lincoln Tan

Singh said he was grateful for all the love and support he had received from around the country, many of whom were strangers, and some even offered financial support.

Singh said he still holds on to hope that the Government would introduce stricter laws to prevent crimes in the future and protect hardworking families like his.





Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand