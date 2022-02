Police are making inquiries into the Picton crash. File photo / Bevan Conley

A person has died after a crash in Picton on Friday.

The single-vehicle crash was reported to police at 10.15am on a stretch of State Highway 1 between Wairau Rd and Lindens Rd.

The driver of the car was taken to Wairau Hospital, but has since died.

A police spokesperson confirmed inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.