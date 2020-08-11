LATEST UPDATES

Aucklanders are urgently preparing to return to level-3 lockdown this morning, with supermarkets and motorways busy and companies gearing up to ensure workers can work from home once again.

New Zealand's biggest city will move back into alert level-3 lockdown at midday today, and the rest of New Zealand into level 2.

A Civil Defence alert was sent to mobile phones at 6.55am today - following a similar alert last night. "If you are in Auckland, STAY HOME where possible and follow Alert Level 3 guidelines. This will stop the transmission of Covid-19 and SAVE LIVES," the alert said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the return to levels 3 and 2 last night after confirming four cases of community transmission in South Auckland - all from the same family, but with no known source.

There are reports at least two work colleagues of one of the family members are also showing symptoms.

The restrictions will last for three days - at this stage - and end at midnight on Friday.

"We are asking people in Auckland to stay home to prevent the spread," Ardern told a hastily convened Beehive media conference on Tuesday night.

"My heart sank," Auckland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Michael Barnett told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking today. He said the moves would be "destructive and confusing" for business-owners and he was hoping to see a full, detailed response from the Government.

"If it goes beyond three days, it's going to be devastating for the economy."

Ardern told media: "We have done it before and we can all do it again."

It comes after four cases of community transmission from the same family were confirmed yesterday - the first such cases in 102 days. The source of infection is unknown.

Level 3 means public facilities, businesses, restaurants and cafes will shut — as will schools unless they have students whose parents are essential workers — and most people will be required to work from home.

The area covered by level 3 is the Super City — from Wellsford in the north to Pukekohe in the south.

The front page of The New Zealand Herald for Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

"Act as if you have Covid, and as though people around you have Covid," Ardern said.

Pharmacies and supermarkets will remain open, and Ardern said there was no reason to panic-buy.

"Please do not rush to the supermarket tonight ... there is no reason to rush out and make any purchases this evening."

Aucklanders should use a mask if they leave the house to access essential services. The rest of the country should wear a mask in situations where they can't socially distance.

Ardern said Aucklanders should keep an eye out for their neighbours. "We have come too far to go backwards. Be strong and be kind. We know what to do because we have successfully done this before."

For the rest of New Zealand, mass gatherings will be limited to 100 people.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield also advised aged residential care facilities to stop all visits, given how vulnerable older people were to Covid-19.

He said the four confirmed cases were in one family acquired from an unknown source, with no link to overseas travel or managed isolation.

Ardern said more than one workplace was involved, and it wasn't just one distinct suburb in Auckland that was likely affected. Officials were now contact tracing and trying to establish the source of infection.

An Auckland man in his 50s was tested on Monday after showing symptoms. He had no history of overseas travel and was tested a second time yesterday. Both tests were positive.

There were six other people in his family, three of whom had also tested positive, including a preschool child. The other three tested negative. Close contacts have been isolated for 14 days regardless of test results. Casual contacts are also being isolated.

Bloomfield said he expected to find other cases because officials didn't know the infection source.

He declined to give the ages of the confirmed cases, but said the man had a fever and cough, and his partner also had strong symptoms.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says he expects to find other cases because officials don't know the infection source. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He wouldn't specify what suburb they lived in, and the workplaces were "beyond South Auckland".

Ardern said without confirming the source, a precautionary approach was needed, "as disruptive as it is".

Despite calls for calm, news of the return to lockdown sparked frantic scenes at supermarkets last night as shoppers scrambled to stock up.

Countdown's online shopping website crashed under demand.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff called for calm and patience.

"I am urging Aucklanders to come together like we did last time to stamp out community transmission. Please remain calm, please do not panic-buy and please follow the lockdown rules."

The Principals' Federation advised last night that all Auckland schools should close immediately rather than waiting until midday.

Federation president Perry Rush said schools were still waiting to hear from the Ministry of Education but most schools were already contacting parents to ask them to keep children at home.

Meanwhile, the lockdown will disrupt the election campaign.

Ardern said she would remain in Wellington. The National Party and New Zealand First both said their parties would suspend their campaigns immediately.Staff reporters

What you need to know

Queues of cars line up at the Covid Testing Centre in Henderson. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland

Moving into alert level 3 at midday today for three days.

Work:

Under Alert Level 3, you are encouraged work from home if you can.

Travel and self-isolation:

If you are in Auckland and do not live in Auckland, the Ministry of Health suggests you go home. Practise good hygiene and be conscious of your health. It is recommend bubbles are kept small.

Businesses:

Businesses are able to open, but should not physically interact with customers. Essential services including healthcare, justice services and businesses providing necessities are able to open. Bars and restaurants should close, but takeaways are allowed.

Education:

Schools in Auckland will have limited capacity. Where possible it is encouraged students learn from home.

When you're out and about:

Maintain physical distancing of 2 metres outside your home, including on public transport. It is highly recommended that you wear a mask if you are out and about.

Public transport can continue to operate with strict health and safety requirements. You should maintain physical distancing and wearing a mask.

Public venues should close. This includes libraries, museums, cinemas, food courts, gyms, pools, playgrounds and markets.

Gatherings:

Gatherings of up to 10 people can continue, but only for wedding services, funerals and tangihanga. Physical distancing and public health measures should be maintained.

At-risk people:

People at high risk of severe illness such as older people and those with existing medical conditions are encouraged to stay at home where possible, and take additional precautions when leaving home.

Rest of the country

Moving into alert level 2 at midday today for three days.

You can still continue to go to work and school, with physical distancing.

Wear masks if you can in public.

No more than 100 people at gatherings, including weddings, birthdays, funerals and tangihanga.

Businesses can open to the public if they are following public health guidance, which include physical distancing and record keeping.

People at higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19, for example those with underlying medical conditions and old people are encouraged to take additional precautions when leaving home.

Practice good hygiene - stay home if sick.

‌