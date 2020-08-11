Mt Albert Primary School will close as a precaution because a student lives at the house where a number of people have tested positive for Covid-19.

There are four new cases of Covid-19 community transmission in Auckland - forcing the nation's biggest city into a level 3 lockdown at midday on Wednesday.

In a letter to parents, caregivers, and staff members, Mt Albert Primary School said the child has been tested for the virus and the school is awaiting the results.

A decision about whether there needs to be testing at the school is yet to be made.

The primary school will close from Wednesday morning for 72 hours to allow Auckland Regional Public Health Service to complete an investigation.

"The school will reopen according to the Alert Level 3 guidance, unless there may be new advice for the school to remain closed," the email said.

Principal Marian Caulfield today said they wished the family who were unwell "all the best".

"We are taking direction from the Ministry of Education, and taking all necessary precautions."



Auckland Regional Public Health Service and the Ministry of Education would work with Caulfield to decide if there has been any exposure to Covid-19 at the school.

The principal asked everyone at the school to watch out for the symptoms of Covid-19, especially over the next 14 days.

Symptoms include a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, fever, temporary loss of smell and difficulty breathing.