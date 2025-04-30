Advertisement
Weather live updates: Heavy rain floods Canterbury homes and roads, strong winds topple trees

Strong winds have lashed Auckland overnight, resulting in warnings being issued and reduced speeds on the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Video / NZ Herald

Floodwater has inundated homes and roads as heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts and 7-metre swells smash the country’s east coast.

Christchurch is bearing the brunt of the worst weather this morning, however, Auckland commuters have been told to brace for severe gales and Wellington is in line for its strongest southerly gusts in a decade.

Follow the latest updates from the wild weather in our blog below.

