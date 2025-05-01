Advertisement
Weather: Little River, Canterbury residents praise local fire crews for heroic flood actions

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
Little River volunteer fire crews were dispatched throughout the town during today's heavy rain. Photo / Little River Volunteer Fire Brigade

  • Residents of the Canterbury town of Little River describe their fire crews as ‘absolute legends’ for their weather heroics.
  • The town’s main street flooded during today’s torrential downpours.
  • Crews rescued two people and two dogs from a car stranded in floodwaters.

Residents in the Canterbury town of Little River are praising their volunteer fire service for their heroics during today’s downpours.

The town is located on State Highway 75 between Christchurch and Akaroa.

The road is one of several closed today due to torrential downpours which drenched the region.

A video shared by Banks Peninsula MP Vanessa Weenink showed flood waters cascading through the town’s main road.

She captioned the video “Little River has changed into Big River”.

Staff at the Little River Inn praised the actions of local firefighters on Facebook after their pub was flooded.

“A massive shout out to our amazing Little River Volunteer Fire Brigade, who turned up with boots, pumps, shovels, and good humour to help redirect the water back where it belongs,” the post said.

“You guys are absolute legends.

“Safe to say we’re a bit waterlogged and won’t be open tomorrow (Friday) — but we’ll check in again then with an update on how things are looking.

“We know we’re not the only ones affected — our hearts go out to others dealing with the wild weather. Stay safe, warm, and dry out there."

Heavy rain caused flooding at the local inn in Little River, Canterbury. Photo / Little River Inn
In another heroic rescue, crews saved two people and two dogs stranded in floodwaters when their car stalled.

Fire Chief John Genefaas told the Herald one of the crews rescued two motorists and their animals after they drove their car into the flood waters and stalled.

“We have a rural appliance which is 4WD and quite high so it can drive into the flood waters,” he said.

“We picked them up and organised some accommodation for them.”

The fire brigade thanked local workers on Facebook.

“There are people out there that have been tirelessly working day and night in these very difficult and challenging conditions.

“Those people are the roading crew from GSL and Fulton Hogan, I’m sure there are others too that deserve recognition. Well done and thank you for your hard work.”

David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.

