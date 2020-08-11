KEY POINTS

• Aucklanders are being told to stay at home as the city goes into level 3 lockdown from midday today until midnight Friday

• Four people in one South Auckland household test positive for Covid-19 from an unknown source

• A virus expert worries it may be tough to trace the source of the infection back to the border

• Supermarkets are calling for calm and urging people to 'shop normally'

• Auckland schools will only take students of essential workers – all others must stay home

• After praising our efforts to stamp out Covid-19, the world reacted to the sudden return of community transmission

One of the new Covid cases travelled to Rotorua while she showed virus symptoms.

The Ministry of Health is working to establish where they visited in Rotorua. People in Rotorua will need to be vigilant, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said.

If there is another case in Rotorua a nationwide response will be necessary. The woman, in her 20s, travelled out of Auckland last weekend.

None of the people who tested positive the community needed hospital-level care, Bloomfield said.

"I know that the virus remerging in our community has caused alarm and the unknown is scary. That causes anxiety for many of us," Bloomfield said.

The family who is positive is still in isolation at home in south Auckland and a decision hasn't been made about whether they will be moved to a quarantine facility, he said.

"We are working hard to put together the pieces of the puzzle as to how this family got the virus. We are testing all close and casual contacts," he said.

Bloomfield said there are no results of tests of other members of the family to report yet.

130 colleagues of positive case isolating in Auckland

.

One hundred and thirty people who work with the man who tested positive in a finance company are considered close contacts.

Three of the husband's contacts are symptomatic and isolating at home.

"None of the workplaces where there is a risk are public-facing," he said.

One hundred and forty people are standing by to support Auckland Regional Public Health with contact tracing. Healthline is very busy and has additional staff on, he said.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to be tested over the coming days.

Bloomfield said the public health department wanted to see if the environment of the workplaces contributed in any way to any spread of the virus.

"The best thing we can all do now is face this together ... to comply with key public health messages ... and we are also recommending the use of masks, particularly in Auckland," he said

We have seen in other countries and jurisdictions where a resurgence occurs that it is incredibly important to act early," Bloomfield said

No decision on whether election will be put off

Parliament was due to dissolve today at 11am but it has been deferred by at least a few days.

Dissolution has been extended to Monday.

Options around the election are being explored and no decisions have been made about whether it will be delayed or not.

When to get a test - PM's plea

If you have visited Auckland in recent days you should remain vigilant for any symptoms and there is no requirement for self-isolation at this stage, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"If you have any symptoms then do get tested. But, if you have no symptoms and you don't work in [managed isolation facilities] or at the border and you're perfectly healthy then don't," Ardern said.

Extra precautions are needed to look after elderly Kiwis so all aged care facilities will close their doors, she said.

Staff won't work across multiple sites, Ardern said.

"i realise how incredibly difficult this will be for people who have loved ones living in these facilities," Ardern said.

"We are taking a rapid response to break the chain of transmission," Ardern said.

"We have the systems in place to stamp out the virus and stop it spreading."

The fact the family visited Rotorua reinforces why the whole country has moved to alert level 2, Ardern said.

Ardern said it's primarily casual contacts being assessed in Rotorua at this stage.

"In order for us to trace where this outbreak stems from it is really important we increase the number of people being tested, but that doesn't mean we want to test people across Auckland who have no symptoms," Ardern said.

Healthline has received over 2000 calls since last yesterday.

If you have general questions please don't call Healthline, Ardern said.

"Wash your hands. Stay at home if you're sick and get a test if you're symptomatic."

"I know how hugely frustrating this situation is for every one of our team of 5 million," Ardern said.

"Please as always, stay kind look after one another and please stay tuned as we update you."

Cover up - when to wear a mask

"If you are in Auckland please cover your face if you leave your home," Ardern said.

"A mask or any face covering such as a scarf or bandana will suffice. While we are not mandating their general use at this stage we're strongly encouraging their general use in the Auckland region."

Countdown and Foodstuffs have supply. 5 million of the Government's general supply is being distributed across the country as well.

If your supermarket doesn't have any available you can fashion your own at home.

SEE THE HERALD'S GUIDE ON HOW TO MAKE YOUR OWN MASK

Masks must be worn on flights leaving Auckland. That is only place masks are mandatory.

The rules for Aucklanders under alert level 3

Aucklanders should continue to stay in their household bubbles. Only the children of essential workers can go to school. Visitors can't be invited into homes. Physical distancing must be used when out on essential trips like to pharmacies or supermarkets.

Businesses can trade without physical contact with customers, but customers can't enter premises.

Supermarkets, dairies, petrol stations can have customers. Retail is possible through delivery or click and collect

Lockdown for Auckland looms

Aucklanders are scrambling to prepare for the looming level 3 lockdown from midday today, with lengthy queues forming outside supermarkets and Covid-19 testing centres.

Police road blocks will be set up at entrances to the Auckland region - and the Government confirmed this morning it was working with lawyers on a legal notice to make masks mandatory for Aucklanders to wear while out and about in public.

Supermarkets are rationing essential items to avoid stockpiling and Air NZ will require all travellers flying from Auckland to wear masks.

Economists are warning that at least another three days of lockdown will be devastating for businesses: an estimated 28 per cent of Auckland's workforce cannot operate under level three - that's about 250,000 jobs.

Last night Ardern and Bloomfield announced a man in his 50s tested positive for the virus and they couldn't immediately find a connection to the border or managed isolation facilities.

Three others in the man's household have also tested positive. The family are isolating and have been offered a move to a quarantine hotel.

Auckland will move to alert level 3 at midday today until midnight on Friday, while the rest of the country will move to alert level 2 for the same period.

This morning Health Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government would be testing about 50,000 people by the end of the week.

"We will know a lot more in 72 hours than we do now," said Hipkins.

Hipkins told RNZ that the Government was working with lawyers on a notice to make masks mandatory for Aucklanders which will be issued at midday.

He also confirmed work colleagues of one of the family members are also showing symptoms. There are reports at least two colleagues are affected so far.

He said it was a "relatively small" workforce affected.

One of the children in the family attends Mt Albert Primary School - the school is closed for 72 hours and the child has been tested, according to a health notice. Officials are awaiting the test results.

Level 3

Ardern told media at a hastily arranged press conference last night: "We are asking people in Auckland to stay home to prevent the spread.

"We have done it before and we can all do it again."

It comes after four cases of community transmission from the same family were confirmed yesterday - the first such cases in 102 days. The source of infection is unknown.

Level 3 means public facilities, businesses, restaurants and cafes will shut - as will schools unless they have students whose parents are essential workers - and most people will be required to work from home.

The area covered by level 3 is the Super City - from Wellsford in the north to Pukekohe in the south.