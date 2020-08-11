Air New Zealand is making mask wearing compulsory on all flights out of Auckland.

For the duration of the change in alert levels, Air New Zealand's front of house employees and domestic cabin crew will wear masks and gloves, and pilots will wear masks when interacting with customers or walking through the terminal.

Customers on flights departing from Auckland will be also be required to wear masks.

READ MORE:

• Premium - Why Singapore Airlines is back with passenger flights as airlines slowly spool up

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Singapore Airlines can now bring Kiwis home, Emirates prepares for NZ flights

• Border crunch: Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines impose new restrictions

• Singapore Airlines to restart services to Auckland, Christchurch

Advertisement

They are welcome to bring their own, or these will be provided by the airline onboard.

"Air New Zealand recommends that its customers traveling from other ports also wear masks, however this will not be a requirement."

After midday and under level 3, inter-regional travel is highly limited to, for example, essential workers, with limited exemptions for others, according to Government rules. Most Air NZ flights are through its main Auckland hub.

Under alert level 2 domestic travel is allowed but social distancing means that passenger loads on planes could be restricted.

The airline says anyone holding a ticket for a domestic flight and are scheduled to depart before 11.59pm on Sunday (August 16), may opt to hold their fare in credit.

"You can do this online via our Manage your Booking tool. If you have already checked in for your flight, you won't be able to opt-in online to hold your flight in credit," the airline says.

The airline says however, it will be able to do this once the flight has departed without the passenger needing to get in touch.

They will be sent an email confirmation once this has been processed.

Advertisement

"If you are unable to manage your booking online and do not wish to travel, you do not need to get in touch with us straight away or before your flight's departure. We can assist you at a later date to find an alternative flight option, or provide you with a credit note," the airline says.

It warns its contact centre and social media team are currently experiencing a high volume of calls and messages.

"We appreciate your patience while you are waiting to connect with us."

Because of fallout earlier in the year the airline has boosted its call centre staff.

The airline was moving back towards 80 per cent of its domestic network, and newly returned Jetstar at the same level, before last night's announcement.