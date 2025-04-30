Pyper Vision uses AI (artificial intelligence) and deep learning models to detect trends in fog then matches that with data on the ground.

“Our mission is to bring clear skies to aviation, no matter the weather,” Blythe said.

BA Cityflyer said it was working with Pyper Vision as part of its efforts to innovate within the aviation sector.

Ian Romanis, BA Cityflyer managing director, said Blythe’s technology was a game-changer.

“The weather can present complex challenges to us as an airline, but this is a unique opportunity to optimise our operational planning and ultimately reduce the impact on our customers,” Romanis said.

“Pyper Vision’s solution is a great example of smart technology helping the industry and we can’t wait to see its results.”

A British Airways Cityflyer Embraer E190 at London City Airport. Photo / AFP

London City Airport chief executive Alison FitzGerald said it was inspiring to support Blythe’s work in fog prediction.

“Pyper Vision has the potential to revolutionise the industry and we are excited to deliver our first forecasts from our weather station in just a few months.”

The Pyper Vision-BA Cityflyer partnership was announced a week after Prime Minister Christopher Luxon hosted an investment roundtable with British business leaders.

Luxon met his UK counterpart Sir Keir Starmer and the pair discussed issues including bilateral trade and investment.

“New Zealand companies like Pyper Vision are showing the world what Kiwi innovation is all about,” said New Zealand trade commissioner to the UK, Paul Webster.

“It’s great to see a homegrown New Zealand business building strong partnerships in the UK – a clear sign of the strength and global potential of our tech and aviation sectors.”

Last month, Air New Zealand said it would have a trial with Pyper Vision’s Fogcast to be deployed across the airline’s entire network.

Air New Zealand and Pyper had a three-phase programme.

The first step involved building a model, the second involved running trials, and the third phase would involve Pyper Vision providing a product to Air New Zealand on a commercial basis.

The airline’s chief pilot, Captain David Morgan, at the time said fog forecasting had for a long time been inherently inaccurate.

Morgan said he hoped Pyper Vision’s technology breakthroughs would mean fewer hassles for pilots and passengers.

The US National Centre for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) has said fog was the second-most-common cause of weather-related aviation accidents, behind strong winds.

Start-up backer Icehouse Ventures has a 37.33% stake in Pyper Vision, Blythe has 39.56% and 22 smaller investors own the rest.