Aerospace startup Pyper Vision, founder Emily Blythe aim to save airports, airlines a fortune with better fog forecasting

John Weekes
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Air New Zealand planes sit on the tarmac in thick fog. Christchurch-based Pyper Ventures, founded by Emily Blythe, is using deep learning and AI to try and radically improve fog forecasting technology. Photo / NZME

She started learning to fly on the family farm when she was 12 and set up her first business while still in high school. Now, Emily Blythe aims to save travellers time, and companies billions of dollars, with better fog forecasting.

Blythe is founder and chief executive of Pyper

