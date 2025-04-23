Boeing says China not accepting planes over US tariffs

A Boeing 777 production assembly line at the Boeing factory in Everett, near Seattle. Photo / Brett Phibbs
Boeing’s CEO has confirmed China has stopped accepting new aircraft due to the US-China trade war, as the company’s shares surged following a smaller than expected loss.
In a televised interview with CNBC, Boeing Chief Executive Kelly Ortberg said Chinese customers had “stopped taking delivery ofaircraft due to the tariff environment,” adding that if the halt continued, the aviation giant would soon market the jets to other carriers.
President Donald Trump’s trade conflicts with China and other countries loom as a question mark for Boeing, a major US exporter, despite Wednesday’s solid results.
Boeing had planned to deliver around 50 aircraft to China in 2025, said Ortberg, adding that the company wouldn’t “wait too long” to send the jets to other customers.
“I’m not going to let this derail the recovery of our company, so we’ll give the customers an opportunity if they want to take the airplanes,” Ortberg said.