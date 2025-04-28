Second Auckland airport runway pushed out to 2038

Auckland Airport's second runway was consented more than 20 years ago. Image / Supplied

Auckland International Airport is pushing out the timing for a second runway to 2038 or later in its first update of its master plan for development in 10 years.

The second runway is still expected to be needed as the airport anticipates a doubling to 38 million passengers flowing through its terminals, and that by 2047, air cargo will have grown by more than 40% to 223,000 tonnes.

The revised draft master plan does not constitute a capital expenditure plan, but is intended to allow consultation with airlines and other airport users before a final version is produced by the end of this year.

The revised draft follows a further review of monopoly airport regulation settings by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), which has surprised airport operators and had analysts scrambling to assess implications if regulatory settings were to change.

Read more at BusinessDesk.