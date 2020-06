Four Lotto tickets bought at Four Square Patea are among the seven sharing Division One's million dollar prize in tonight's draw.

The other three were bought from Wallace Road Superette in Auckland, and on my Lotto by players in Porirua and Auckland.

Each is now worth $142,857.

Powerball and Strike Four jackpot to Wednesday night - worth $10 million and $400,000 respectively.

Tonight' numbers were 2, 8, 17, 18, 27, 29.

The bonus ball was 15 and Powerball 3.