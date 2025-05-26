Explore the hidden gems of NSW

Sydney Harbour

Many Kiwis think they know Sydney – but with new experiences and attractions on offer, there’s undeniably more to explore. Our nearest global city is a favourite go-to for a long weekend away, and it’s well worth staying longer to uncover the hidden gems beyond the Harbour City.

The good life, the night life – there’s no arguing that Sydney has it all, and the city’s vibe has been transformed in recent years by the traffic calming, greening and pedestrian-friendly makeover of George St. This includes a new light rail, a revitalised Rocks precinct and the harbourfront buzz of the Barangaroo precinct – think Wynyard Quarter, but on a whole other level.

You might have been to Sydney often enough to have a favourite bistro in Surry Hills or boutique B&B in Woolloomooloo. But have you tried the dozens of new dining experiences and upmarket accommodation options that have emerged?

MJ the Musical, Sydney Lyric. Image Credit: Daniel Boud

Then there are the musicals that often have their Australian premiere in Sydney and iconic sporting spectacles. Sydney’s jam-packed upcoming events calendar includes direct-from-Broadway spectaculars like MJ the Musical, inarguably one of 2025’s hottest tickets. It’ll have you moonwalking in your seat as it takes the audience behind-the-scenes of Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

The Book of Mormon is also returning to Sydney. The irreverent and side-splitting comedy about two mismatched missionaries on the adventure of a lifetime has multiple Tony, Olivier and Grammy awards under its collars and ties.

Sculpture by the Sea. Image Credit: Destination NSW

Kiwi travellers can take in Sydney’s glorious beaches and bluffs – with bonus art – at Sculpture by the Sea, where a section of the spectacular Bondi to Tamarama coastal walk transforms into a free 2km sculpture park featuring over 100 sculptures by Australian and global artists from October 17 – November 3 2025.

NRL Grand Final. Image Credit: Destination NSW

Auckland FC might have shown the way in trans-Tasman football but Wahs fans – and followers of other NRL teams – are thirsting for the NRL Grand Final, returning to Accor Stadium on Sunday, October 5, with the men’s and women’s premiership deciders.

For motorsport devotees, the legendary Repco Bathurst 1000 is more than a race; it’s a celebration of speed, skill, determination (and several ounces of good luck) at the adrenaline-pumping Mt Panorama circuit.

Repco Bathurst 1000

And there’s much more to see, do and enjoy in New South Wales than just Sydney – the state is, after all, bigger than Texas. Visitors should take the time to explore more of the good life in regional NSW. There are food and wine offerings in Orange or the Hunter Valley; wildlife experiences like a Zoofari in Dubbo; plenty of relaxing beach holiday destinations like Port Stephens; or nature retreats in the Blue Mountains.

Taronga Western Plains Zoo, Dubbo

You could hire a car and drive south, north or west – the options are so vast that you’re better advised to plan a Sydney and New South Wales holiday with the experts at YOU Travel & Cruise.

It’s fair to say that one of Australia’s many charms is the smaller towns and cities outside its state capitals, and high among those is Orange, an enjoyable 3.5-hour drive from Sydney’s CBD. It was once to be Australia’s first capital, and its rich heritage is reflected in the buildings lining its main street.

Surrounded by orchards, wineries and cellar doors, a centre for fine dining, shopping and strolling, Orange makes for an unforgettable country break, the kind of place where you’re going to want to linger a little longer.

Rowlee Wines, Nashdale near Orange. Image Credit: Destination NSW

Justifiably world-renowned, the Hunter Valley – Australia’s oldest wine region – boasts more than 150 wineries, so it could take a lifetime and possibly the odd headache to get to know them all.

A two-hour drive from Sydney, it’s the perfect place for a foodie escape. Many of the country’s best dining and regional produce are found outside the main centres, and in this beautiful region it’s all about good food, great wine and switching off.

The Lucky Country is home to many unique creatures, but why stop there? Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo (a five-hour drive or just over a one-hour domestic flight from Sydney) adds an African wildlife experience.

Taronga Western Plains Zoo Zoofari, Dubbo. Image Credit: Destination NSW

Its Zoofari Lodge is set beside a stunning savannah, which provides sanctuary for hundreds of rare and endangered species including big cats, bigger elephants, giraffes, rhinos, zebra and antelope. The safari-style experience includes accommodation in the unique lodge, dinner, breakfast, exclusive tours and bike hire.

Stockton Bight Sand Dunes, Port Stephens. Image Credit: Destination NSW

The Port Stephens region, a 2.5-hour drive north of Sydney, promises to change your perspective on the Aussie beach experience. It’s home to the Stockton Bight Sand Dunes, the largest moving coastal dunes in the Southern Hemisphere; as well as the Great Lakes Marine Park, home to a large population of resident dolphins as well as turtles, seabirds, fish species and the passing parade of whales.

To that, the town adds a choice of Hamptons-esque luxury accommodations to rest your head, as well as waterfront gourmet dining including seafood menus from Rick Stein at Bannisters, or modern Australian cuisine at the Little Beach marina.

Lilianfels, Katoomba. Image Credit: Destination NSW

The Blue Mountains, an easy 1.5-hour drive west, are world-famous, and not just for the millennia-old, World Heritage-listed landscapes: there are grand gardens, fabulous food (much of it with equally fabulous views), crisp mountain air, heritage hotels, galleries and artisans, and a string of townships sparking with individual charm.

The perfect place to disconnect from the world and reconnect with who and what matters to you: like all of New South Wales, it’s probably time to explore somewhere new.

To help you discover more in New South Wales, get in touch with YOU Travel & Cruise on 0800 968 872 or at YOUTravel.co.nz.