“We’re seeing kind of that band of thunderstorms and showers moving on to the country this afternoon and evening.

“With those thunderstorms, we could see very strong winds, and that’ll probably be one of the main things to look out for today.

“And as always, thunderstorms do bring the risk of pockets of isolated, very heavy rain, so that’ll be something else to keep an eye on as well as that possibility of hail.”

Waves of squally showers & thunderstorms will spiral through the upper half of the North Island today.



Some thunderstorms will have hail, gusty wind, and strong wind gusts.



Best to stay connected with @MetService for any watches & warnings that may be issued. pic.twitter.com/27VdmEbdAn — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 28, 2025

She said the thunderstorms are embedded with destructive gusts of up to 110km/h in some areas and hail the size of marbles, ranging from five to 15mm.

“In addition, there is also a low risk of a small tornado, which could occur with or without a thunderstorm,” MetService reported on its website.

There is a higher risk in Auckland, Northland, northern Waikato and Coromandel Peninsula that the thunderstorms would be “severe”.

“I’d say for places for people who are in those areas, but even for people who are outside of those areas in the North Island, definitely a good day to keep a close eye on the radar and kind of track where those rain bands are and kind of see how that fits in with your plans for today.”

What’s in store for King’s Birthday weekend?

Makabulane told the Herald Kiwis should expect a “noticeable cooler feeling” in the air as winter begins this weekend.

She said that would be due to a southwesterly flow over the country.

Makabulane said overall, the long weekend was not looking like a washout at this stage, but there would be periods of showers.

She said coastal areas in the western parts of the country, as well as the lower South Island, could have breezy southwesterlies which might create some large waves.

“That’s maybe a bit of an early heads-up for anybody who is thinking about being near the coast in those areas.”