Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says biggest struggle is mental health workforce. Video / Herald NOW

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Slips have closed State Highway 25 in the Coromandel.

The road is closed between Ruamahunga and Tapu in the Coromandel Peninsula due to two slips that fell overnight, the NZ Transport Agency said.

Large “basketball-sized rocks” continued to fall onto the Thames Coast Rd in the early hours this morning and road users were advised to delay their journey, the agency said.