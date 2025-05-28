Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Weather: Rain, thunderstorms, tornadoes, wind warnings, Auckland Harbour Bridge closures possible

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Herald NOW Weather: May 28 20225. Video / Herald NOW
  • A low-pressure system in the Tasman is bringing stormy weather, with heavy rain and thunderstorms.
  • MetService has issued warnings for Bay of Plenty and northwest Tasman, and warns of strong winds in Northland.
  • Meteorologist Mathapelo Makabulane forecasts a “noticeable cooler feeling” as winter begins this long weekend.

A low-pressure system swirling in the Tasman is set to bring “active and stormy” weather for many regions and threatens to close Auckland’s Harbour Bridge this afternoon.

A number of weather watches and warnings are taking hold with increased risk of heavy rain, thunderstorms, small tornadoes and “punchy” winds.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand