Elon Musk has announced the end of his role as “special government employee” for the Trump Administration.

US President Donald Trump tasked Musk, the world’s richest man, with slashing billions of dollars in federal government spending.

The pair claimed US$2 trillion (NZ$3.52t) could be saved, although most experts believed that was not realistic without deep cuts to crucial social services or benefits.

The power granted to Musk, as head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), attracted growing criticism and lawsuits for unprecedented cuts to the US Government.

In a post on X this morning, Musk said his time was coming “to an end” and thanked Trump “for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending”.