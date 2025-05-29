Advertisement
Home / Sport

‘RunIt’ events under fire after tragedy highlights risks

Alice Soper
By
Contributing Sports Writer·nzme·
4 mins to read

Participants in a Runit event held in West Auckland. Photo / Mike Scott; Artist / Paul Slater

Alice Soper
Opinion by Alice Soper
Alice Soper is a sports columnist for the Herald on Sunday. A former provincial rugby player and current club coach, she has a particular interest in telling stories of the emerging world of women's sports.
THREE KEY FACTS

  • The ‘RunIt’ events are inspiring high-risk behaviour among young people, raising serious concerns.
  • The demand for a ban has increased after a copycat event led to Ryan Satterthwaite’s death.
  • Alice Soper argues for shutting down these events to prevent further tragedies and protect young people.

On the Friday nights of my preteen years, you would find me in front of the TV watching wrestling. Repeating the line, ‘don’t try this at home’ as I leapt from the couch, dropping my best impression of a People’s Elbow on to my unsuspecting little brother.

