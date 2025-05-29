Herald NOW News Update: May 29 2025. Video / Herald NOW

Police are seeking public help to find Linda Wolfgramm, 60, last seen on Anzac Avenue.

She was wearing black adidas track pants with a white stripe and no shoes.

Linda’s family are concerned for her welfare; call 111 with information, quoting P062700468.

Police are pleading for the public’s assistance to find an Auckland woman who walked off without any shoes on.

They say her family have concerns for her welfare after she went missing early this morning in Auckland Central.

Linda Wolfgramm, 60, was last seen at an address on Anzac Ave at 6am today.