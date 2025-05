Power was currently out to customers in the Pukehangi and Sunnybrook area. Photo / Unison

An automobile crash has caused a power outage to hundreds of households in Rotorua.

Police were called after a vehicle crashed into a power pole on Pukehangi Rd about 11.15am.

“The southbound lane is blocked and traffic control is being put in place,” a spokeswoman said.

“Ambulance was notified but [there is] nothing to suggest there were any injuries,” the spokeswoman said.