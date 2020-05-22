The world has changed dramatically since Andy Coster was appointed as the new Police Commissioner in April. Just 44, Coster has long been touted as a future leader and in an interview with the Weekend Herald the new top cop has signaled changes will be made to police strategy, as well as fostering a more inclusive culture where challenging the status quo is encouraged. Jared Savage tracks the meteoric rise of the "blue flamer" who will be in charge for the next five years, at least.

Among the many messages of congratulations to Andy Coster was a note reminding the newly-minted Police Commissioner of the time he left the force to pursue a different path.

Back in 1998, as a young

