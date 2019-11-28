For the first time in 5 years, there will be a new Commissioner of Police. And the race is wide open, including the possibility of the first woman to hold the top job and strong contenders living overseas putting their hat in the ring.

A "long list" of seven contenders to be the next Commissioner of Police has been picked and will soon be whittled down for a second round of interviews.

Mike Bush will step down from the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.