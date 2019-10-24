ANALYSIS: A Herald investigation by Jared Savage and Phil Kitchin led to inquiries into allegations of bullying by the second most powerful police officer in the country, as well as failures in how the complaints were handled in the first place. Now, the IPCA is going much wider to investigate whether a wider bullying culture exists in the police. Jared Savage examines the 'old school' autocratic leadership which exists and what bearing this might have on the appointment of the next Police Commissioner.

There's a short, but telling paragraph buried in the 40-page report about the behaviour of New Zealand's second most powerful police officer.

Three women working on a joint justice project walked out of Police National Headquarters in 2016 and refused to return because of Wally Haumaha's alleged bullying towards them.

Following his promotion to Deputy Commissioner last year, two of the women laid complaints and the Independent Police Conduct Authority launched an investigation.

One of the incidents was a meeting where Haumaha sought their commitment to his leadership of the project.

They described it as a "rant"; the trio were so distressed they refused to come back.

"It didn't feel very professional and it felt - it's a hard word to describe but there was a force, a forcefulness behind it. 'My way, this is how things are going to be done and there's no opportunity to have a reasonable dialogue around any of this'," one of the women told the IPCA.

"That's why I describe that as bullying."

Their boss told the Justice Ministry chief executive it was a "shocker", while Haumaha's behaviour was "unprofessional and inappropriate" in the opinion of the IPCA.

However, in the eyes of the police in attendance, it was unremarkable.

"Police staff generally said that the meeting was just a typical meeting," according to the IPCA report released last December, noting Haumaha's passion to achieve better outcomes for Māori in the justice system.

Herald cartoonist Rod Emmerson's take on the IPCA report into Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha.

The IPCA said his autocratic style of leadership, or "command and control" management, is common within police.

And for good reason, in a job where confusion can be the difference between life and death.

Orders are given and need to be obeyed.

Someone needs to be in charge and standards must be high. Otherwise, someone could get killed.

While that approach is necessary in dealing with dangerous situations outside on the street, the autocratic leadership is also seen inside some stations and meeting rooms.

It's an "old school" approach where some police officers use rank to justify belittling or ostracising anyone who might question their decision-making.

Some senior officers see it as a challenge to authority, someone not toeing the line, instead of a healthy, robust conversation where ideas can be debated without fear of humiliation.

Anyone not in the club, is left out in the cold.

Which is why today's announcement by the IPCA is so significant.

The press release stated the police watchdog will "undertake an investigation into allegations of bullying and related issues" inside the police.

No doubt it will attract some questionable complaints. There is a fine line between what might be perceived as bullying and what is management of poor performance.

But perhaps more significantly, the IPCA announcement came just two days after Police Commissioner Mike Bush revealed an independent review into the systems and processes currently in place to address complaints of bullying.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush announced a review into bullying processes but the IPCA decided to go further. Photo / Jason Oxenham

"There is no place for bullying in New Zealand Police," Bush said in a statement on Tuesday, prompted by weeks of dogged Radio New Zealand reporting.

"Eliminating bullying – and ensuring that if it does happen, it is addressed as quickly as possible – is an absolute priority for our organisation."

The review will be led by consultant Debbie Francis, who recently investigated similar issues inside Parliament.

However, it's very clear the IPCA does not believe Bush went far enough.

"The Authority's investigation will necessarily be wider and will consider whether there are ongoing organisational, cultural, management or practice issues that foster bullying or allow it to occur."

The IPCA pointedly mentioned more than one person had raised allegations of bullying.

This is significant for three reasons.

Firstly, the IPCA cannot investigate anything of its own initiative - a complaint must be laid - which is a glaring weakness in the legislation which governs the watchdog.

Secondly, even with several complaints, the IPCA could have taken the easier option of investigating the allegations as separate incidents.

Instead, Judge Colin Doherty has used the complaints to pry open a locked door and hope to fling wide open to cast his eye over the wider culture of the organisation.

Thirdly, by noting that several people have already been brave enough to come forward, the IPCA is encouraging others to join them.

The Authority has set up a separate email (bullying@ipca.govt.nz) to elicit information and offering complete confidentiality to potential whistleblowers.

No one wants to for fear of the backlash, or risk their careers going down the drain.

It's no secret the relationship between the IPCA and Police National Headquarters has become fractious in recent years.

It will now be at an all time low, despite Bush saying he "welcomes" the external investigation.

"I am proud of the extensive progress we have made in recent years to improve our values and our way of working with the public and with each other," Bush said in a statement.

"It is my expectation that we show our people the same compassion and empathy that we show the New Zealand public and that all of our staff are safe and that they feel a sense of belonging."

With no guarantee of being wrapped up quickly, the bullying inquiry will cast a shadow over Bush's last few months in the top job - and potentially his replacement .

As revealed by the Herald last month, candidates were asked to allow the State Services Commission to seek anonymous and confidential feedback about them.

This new clause was to avoid a repeat of the Haumaha saga.

While Police Minister Stuart Nash does not believe there is a widespread bullying culture, it's certain he and the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will have the IPCA report in mind when it comes to appointing the next Police Commissioner.