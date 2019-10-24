ANALYSIS: A Herald investigation by Jared Savage and Phil Kitchin led to inquiries into allegations of bullying by the second most powerful police officer in the country, as well as failures in how the complaints were handled in the first place. Now, the IPCA is going much wider to investigate whether a wider bullying culture exists in the police. Jared Savage examines the 'old school' autocratic leadership which exists and what bearing this might have on the appointment of the next Police Commissioner.

There's a short, but telling paragraph buried in the 40-page report about the behaviour of New Zealand's second most powerful police officer.

Three women working on a joint justice project walked out of Police National Headquarters in 2016 and refused to return because of Wally Haumaha's alleged bullying towards them.

Following his promotion to Deputy Commissioner last year, two of the women laid complaints and the Independent Police Conduct Authority launched an investigation.

One of the incidents was a meeting where Haumaha sought their commitment to his leadership of the project.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

They described it as a "rant"; the trio were

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.