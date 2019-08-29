Two paragraphs in a letter from Police Commissioner Mike Bush to Police Minister Stuart were redacted to protect the privacy of Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha, following a critical investigation into his behaviour. Six months later, the Chief Ombudsman has forced the unredacted letter to be released in the "strong public interest".

Police Commissioner Mike Bush warned his deputy Wally Haumaha that his "professionalism must be without question" after the police watchdog authority found his behaviour to be inappropriate and aggressive.

But the two women whose complaints led to the Independent Police Conduct Authority investigation say there appears to be "no real consequences" for the second most powerful police officer in the country.

Despite this, the pair of public servants encouraged others to speak up about inappropriate behaviour.

The rebuke from Bush, communicated verbally and in writing to Haumaha, was referenced in his letter to Police Minister Stuart Nash in January but

