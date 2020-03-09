Like the Prime Minister who picked him, the new Police Commissioner Andy Coster is young, enthusiastic, energetic and intelligent. His appointment is seen as a safe bet, not only by police colleagues who have long touted him as a future Commissioner, but politicians keen to avoid controversy in election year. Jared Savage reports.

For most of his career, Andrew Coster has been touted as the future Commissioner of Police.

He wasn't long out of Police College in 1996 when he was earmarked for greater things as someone who

